ESPN analyst projects Justin Fields to jump into the top 10 quarterback list this season

How high can Justin Fields fly this season?

Most project a sizable jump for the third-year signal caller. Some are hoping for a Jalen Hurts trajectory, pushing him into the MVP conversation.

One ESPN analyst, Mike Greenberg, put Fields on the short list of quarterbacks he believes can jump into the top 10 best quarterbacks by the end of the season.

"I think he could be this year's Jalen Hurts," Greenberg said. "He could be this year's Josh Allen. I think he has a chance to have a monster year, particularly, amongst fantasy football type of people because of the combination of running and throwing.

"I think he has a chance, on a much improved Bears team, to have a big year."

Fields caught the attention of the league last season with his legs. He rushed for 1,143 yards in one of the most successful seasons for a quarterback on the ground. He broke off multiple long runs over 60 yards that broke franchise and NFL records.

Though, his capabilities through the air are much more limited. He has yet to produce over 2,500 passing yards in a season -- a measly mark, as well. His decision-making and accuracy were put into question last season and he has yet to lead the Bears into an above-average offense.

This year, as Greenberg said, the Bears are much improved. The additions of DJ Moore, Darnell Wright, Nate Davis and Robert Tonyan give him a more reputable company than last season. Most would agree Fields' situation last season was suboptimal, one of the worst talent pools in the NFL.

Will Fields make the leap everyone expects him to execute?

