Everything to know about Sunday night's Bears-Texans game: TV, schedule, uniforms

The Bears and Texans will face off on Sunday Night Football for Week 2's prime-time matchup on the NFL schedule.

Both teams are coming off Week 1 victories, meaning only one team will remain undefeated after Sunday night. The Bears defeated the Titans, 24-17, at home on the back of its defense and special teams. The Texans edged the Colts by two points, 29-27, from C.J. Stroud's two touchdowns and Joe Mixon's 159 yards and one touchdown.

Two seasons ago, both teams were fighting for the league's worst record in hopes of landing the No. 1 pick, which the Bears earned and subsequently traded to the Panthers in 2023. Now, both of them holding playoff aspirations, they're each searching for the win.

Here's everything to know about Week 2's Sunday night matchup between the Bears and Texans.

When is the Bears-Texans game?

The Bears-Texans game will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7:20 p.m. (CT).

Where is the Bears-Texans game?

The Bears will travel to NRG Stadium in Houston to take on the Texans on their home turf.

How to watch the Bears-Texans game?

The game will broadcast live on NBC and stream live on Peacock. Chicago area fans can also watch on NFL+. For the NBC broadcast, Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will host the game.

How to listen to the Bears-Texans game on the radio?

Bears fans can listen to the game on ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2). They can also stream the game through NFL+ or SiriusXM radio. Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst) and Jason McKie (sideline) will host the ESPN 1000 broadcast.

What uniforms will the Bears and Texans wear?

The Bears are breaking out their orange uniforms. They'll wear orange helmets, orange jerseys and white pants.

The Texans will sport their frosty, all-white uniforms. They'll wear white jerseys, white pants and blue helmets.

Who has the better record against the other all-time?

The Bears are 2-4 against the Texans all time. However, the Bears have earned both of their wins against them in their last two matchups in 2022 and 2020.

