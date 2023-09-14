Did Justin Fields show his true colors on Sunday against the Packers? Or was it a fluke?

One ex-NFL player, now analyst, LeSean McCoy, believes this is who Fields is now. He believes the excuses about not having weapons or an offensive line are nonsensical.

"They say 'It can't be Justin Fields! It's some of the linemen and he doesn't have any weapons,'" McCoy said on Speak Live. "I said 'Cool, you know what, maybe I'm tripping, let me just watch it.' They got a new offense, some new pieces, maybe it's a new Justin Fields.

"The problem is, the wide receivers need a quarterback, not the quarterback needs weapons. It's the same results. Justin Fields is a tremendous athlete he's really, really good in fantasy football. We're talking about this real thing, they need to start treating him the same way y'all treat Zach Wilson."

Interesting point to end off. How far is Fields away from being shunned like Wilson was last season with the Jets? Are Bears fans overreacting, or is it time to move to a new signal caller?

McCoy made the argument that Fields has nowhere left to hide. The Bears have new offensive line pieces, DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney as a secondary option and Chase Claypool. He has everything he needs, it's up to him to execute and deliver a productive offense.

Is it time for the Bears to consider moving past Fields?

The rest of the season will give them the answer.

