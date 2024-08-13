Ex-NFL QB analyzes Caleb Williams' tape from preseason opener

Everyone wants to know how to assess Caleb Williams' first performance in a Bears uniform from the team's preseason opener against the Bills last Saturday.

The rookie quarterback only played a couple of drives, but he flashed some excellent skills during his brief time on the field. Following his first handful of throws with the Bears, former NFL quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan broke down Williams' tape from the game on his YouTube channel, "The QB School."

Here's how he assessed Williams' performance, as he explains in this 30-minute video.

O'Sullivan joined a bevy of fans on social media in chuckling at Williams' two-hand extension with the ball while rolling out of the pocket. He eventually threw the ball away, but his ball security was over the top --- in a good way.

He also looked at Williams' dump-off pass to D'Andre Swift for a 42-yard gain, complimenting Williams for changing his arm angle to complete the pass and staying in the pocket while pressure built in front of him.

He took a look at Williams' attempted throw to Rome Odunze, which was called for pass interference. However, the throw was risky in itself and the rookies got lucky with the penalty call and the dropped pass.

In this first look at Williams, he finished completing 4-of-7 passes for 95 yards, helping the Bears' offense to two field goals early in the first quarter of the game. He didn't play more than two drives for the Bears but could see more action Saturday against the Bengals.

