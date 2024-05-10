First look at Caleb Williams in action at Bears rookie minicamp

Day 1 of the Bears rookie minicamp is in the books.

All the newcomers from the 2024 NFL Draft, except for Kiran Amegadjie, will participate in the Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. It's a highly-anticipated event, especially for Caleb Williams, who Matt Eberflus officially announced as the team's starting quarterback.

Here are a couple of videos from Friday's action.

The Punter from Down Under 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/bmcJuhS5pJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 10, 2024

