The most prevalent debate in the world of the Chicago Bears is whether or not the organization should stick with Justin Fields as their quarterback, or move on from him and pursue USC prospect Caleb Williams.

For one former Chicago Bears linebacker, he finds it illogical to chase Williams.

"I'm not taking Caleb Williams. I have a Caleb Williams on my team right now," Lance Briggs said, alluding to Fields on the Chicago Bears podcast. "Why am I gonna go get another Caleb Williams to have the same problems that I have right now?

"That doesn't make any sense to me."

Lance Briggs says he'd rather keep Justin Fields than draft Caleb Williams.



Two offseasons ago --- after two pitiful seasons to start his NFL career --- the newly minted Bears front office opted to ride with the quarterback they inherited. They liked what they saw in Fields' arm talent, athleticism and work ethic.

They then passed on the opportunity to take any quarterback --- or player, for that matter --- of their choosing with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears traded that pick to the Panthers in exchange for a slew of future draft picks and DJ Moore. As a byproduct, they found Fields a viable weapon in Moore to help bolster his offense.

In return, the Bears are 1-5 through six weeks this season with the No. 19 ranked offense in the league. Fields ranks 21st in passing yards, 27th in completion percentage and 24th in QBR in the NFL. He does, in fact, own the fifth-most passing touchdowns after executing a two-week tear, which saw him throw eight touchdowns in that span.

Fields' games against the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders injected a load of optimism into the Bears and its fans. He became what the organization has asked him to become. He beat teams with his arm and created offense on his feet when necessary.

But a thumb injury against the Vikings last weekend hampered the Bears' plans to earn a full analysis on Fields. His timetable is uncertain and he's currently doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders. The swelling on his thumb has gone down, however, and the Bears have yet to rule him out.

That being said, Tyson Bagent came into Sunday's game against the Vikings and scored a touchdown on his second drive with the offense. He threw for more yards than Fields did the entire time he played before exiting with the injury.

That being said, the future is uncertain for Fields.

There is a strong inclination about Williams' future around the league. Scouts have recently said to ESPN he's a generational talent with a promising future in the NFL. One scout said Williams would've been drafted over Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence in their respective draft classes.

Seeing as the Bears currently own the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, it's easy to point to Williams as the answer for the Bears' future. In Briggs' eyes, however, that would be an exercise in futility.

If Briggs was going to replace Fields, he would opt for a quarterback with dissimilar traits to Fields and Williams.

"If I'm gonna replace Justin I'm gonna replace him with a different style of quarterback," Briggs said. "I'm gonna replace him with more of a pocket passer. A guy who throws the ball a whole heck of a lot and who sits in the pocket makes his reads and gets it out right now."

So, if Briggs wouldn't draft Williams --- in any scenario --- what would he do with the Bears' first-round picks?

"I'm going [offensive] line."

