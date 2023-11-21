Former Bears player sounds off on ownership in social media rant

The Bears' season keeps taking steps backward.

Last Sunday, the Bears collapsed after having a two-score lead late in their game against the Lions. Following the collapse, one former Bears player --- Martellus Bennett --- took to Twitter (X) to criticize the organization's antiquated way of operating.

Bennett also scrutinized their lack of verbal protection for players and their coaching staff. He insinuated the coaching staff has an ego about them for not adapting to Justin Fields' style of play. He also complimented the city of Chicago for being one of the best cities to play in.

Bears ownership lacks futurism. The entire business model is built on selling the past. The 85 bears. They're always trying to recreate that old product instead of buying into and producing a new product. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) November 19, 2023

The thread includes eight Tweets. They're well-written and expert in the way Bennett analyzes the organization. He played for the Bears for three seasons between 2013-15. In that span, the Bears went 19-29 between head coaches Marc Trestman and John Fox.

Bennett's biggest point is this: the Bears are clinging to their mantra of being a defense-first, nitty-gritty team that represents the hard-working people of Chicago. They've graduated the likes of some all-time great defensive players, including Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, Richard Dent, Brian Urlacher, etc.

Year after year, they opt for leaders with a "knack" for finding, developing and practicing defense-first football. Most recently, that's Matt Eberflus and his defensive cohort from the Indianapolis Colts.

To Bennett's point, it's not working. And it contradicts the modern state of the NFL.

It's a quarterback, offensive-heavy driven league. Sure, you won't get by in the playoffs without a strong defense to back up the offense. But the guys who put up the points are critical.

It's Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, etc. who are bound to contend for championships. It's minds like Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan and Nick Sirianni who will prevail. If you stack your chips on the defensive, run-heavy side of the ball, you'll lose.

The Bears use nostalgia to appeal to what Bennett characterizes as their "legacy audience." It's the same audience that witnessed the 1985 Bears, or the early 2000s Bears and their coveted defenses. Again, to Bennett's point, nostalgia is a great marketing tool. The Bears abuse it.

That nostalgia comes back in the form of the Roquan Smiths and soon-to-be Tremaine Edmunds. It's a recipe the Bears have held a tight grip on since the beginning of their venerable franchise in 1920.

Since George McCaskey took over as the chairman of the team, the Bears are 82-105, if my math is correct. As one of the most storied franchises in one of the league's biggest cities, that's embarrassing. To Bennett's point, the fans deserve better. The city deserves better.

But that won't happen unless the Bears scrap everything and reshape their way of thinking.

