Jay Cutler, former Bears quarterback, is joining the cast of The CW's new show "Inside the NFL" hosted by former safety Ryan Clark, the network announced.
Former NFL players Channing Crowder, Chad Johnson and Chris Long are also joining the show. The show will make its debut on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. CT.
Cutler's most recent and prominent appearance in the media was on the show "Very Cavallari," which followed his now ex-wife, Kristi Cavallari, in reality television. He appeared in multiple episodes from 2018-20, sometimes in a comical fashion.
He played 12 seasons in the NFL, eight in Chicago with the Bears. In 102 games with the Bears, he threw for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns, both of which are franchise records for the Bears.