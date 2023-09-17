Former Bears running back David Montgomery carted off field with thigh injury

David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions is pushed out of bounds by Coby Bryant of the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was carted off the field with a thigh injury during his home debut with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Montgomery, who signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Lions in March after spending four seasons with the Bears, had his right leg wrapped as he exited the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

Lions RB David Montgomery is being carted to the locker room due to a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/jn1QNx6IM3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

The 26-year-old appeared to suffer the injury while being tackled along the sideline late in the third quarter. The Lions listed him as questionable to return.

RB David Montgomery, Thigh, Questionable — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 17, 2023

Montgomery had 67 yards on 16 carries, including a four-yard touchdown run that gave the Lions a 21-14 lead over the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter. The Lions went on to lose in overtime 37-31 when Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett for a six-yard touchdown. The Lions, who upset the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 in the opening game of the season, fell to 1-1.

Montgomery ran for 74 yards and scored the fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown in the win over the defending Super Bowl champions in his first game as a Lion.

The Bears selected Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over four seasons with the team, he had 915 carries for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns and 155 receptions for 1,240 yards and four touchdowns in 60 regular-season games.