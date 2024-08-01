Former Bears running back D'Onta Foreman was rushed to a hospital via ambulance and helicopter from Browns training camp on Thursday after suffering a severe head/neck injury, the team announced.

Foreman was participating in a special teams drill during the team's second day in full pads when he suffered a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain. The team's medical staff attended to him before placing him on a backboard and carting him off the field.

He is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon. He will return to the team after X-rays and CT scans on his head and neck area came back negative, according to the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“During practice today, Browns RB D’Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain,” the Browns said in a statement. “The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman.

“He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a medical center in Roanoke, Va. (practice is in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., which is about 80 miles away) to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received.”

Update on RB D'Onta Foreman pic.twitter.com/8UWeZEWEsv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2024

The Bears signed Foreman, 28, to a one-year contract in March 2023. He played nine games --- starting eight of them --- and rushed the ball 109 times for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Foreman stepped up in place of injured backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson last season.

The Browns are the fifth team Foreman has played for. Before the Bears, he played one season with the Panthers, two seasons with the Titans and the first two seasons of his career with the Texans. The Texans initially drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.