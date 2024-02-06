George Kittle grew up a Bears fan, despite growing up in cheese country (Madison, Wis.).

That's why, while he was doing a press conference during Super Bowl media week, he was asked about what he would do if he was general manager Ryan Poles.

"I think what the Bears should do is, personally, I think they should trade back as many picks as they can and build around the guy they've been trying to build around [Justin Fields]," Kittle said. "Give the guy some actual options. He has options. Just help him out as much as you possibly can. Build him up as much as you can. Trust the kid."

The Bears must decide between keeping Justin Fields or drafting a new quarterback. Technically, they could enter the quarterback free agency market and try to sign one of Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, etc., but the first two options are the most likely.

The impression around the league is that the Bears will elect to draft Caleb Williams, the highly-touted quarterback out of USC. Most believe his physical skills and résumé are too strong to pass on.

But there is an argument to be made for Fields. He's going into his fourth year as an NFL quarterback. And while he hasn't shown overwhelming signs of being a franchise quarterback, he's improved his play since entering the league.

The teams behind the Bears in the draft will inarguably offer Poles monster packages for Fields. Several first-round picks, multiple Day 2 and 3 picks and even veteran contracts would undoubtedly be involved. But the Bears would also likely have to pick up Fields' fifth-year option and pay him a hefty number.

Which route will the Bears take? Stay tuned, as their decision could be coming soon, should they decide to trade Fields elsewhere.

