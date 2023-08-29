George McCaskey, Kevin Warren visit Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael

Bears Chairman, George McCaskey, and CEO/President, Kevin Warren, visited former Bears 1985 defensive lineman Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

McMichael, who suffers from ALS disease, was recently named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement Wednesday confirming McMichaels had secured a Senior finalist spot, in addition to Oakland Raiders wide receiver Art Powell and Denver Broncos middle linebacker Randy Gradishar.

“Every one of the individual presentations for the 12 candidates by the members of the Seniors Committee participating Tuesday was outstanding, truly creating the possibility that each one could have reached the position of Finalist,” Jim Porter, president of the Hall said in the statement. “I applaud the committee for the thorough discussion and consideration for all 12. The depth of the Seniors pool came on full display once again.”

According to McMichael's wife Misty, McMichael received "the call" Tuesday, but the family was "sworn to secrecy" until Wednesday. A spokesperson for the former Bear's family said a "Team Mongo" petition and letter-writing campaign to the Hall of Fame was launched in 2022 to advocate for the fan favorite to be inducted.

