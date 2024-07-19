Hard Knocks cameras flood Halas Hall as training camp set to begin

This summer, the Bears will be the subject of the classic, annual "Hard Knocks" show on HBO.

During media availability at Halas Hall on Friday, the "Hard Knocks" crew and cameras flooded the building as filming for the acclaimed television show gets underway.

Bears rookies reported earlier this week. The veterans reported to Halas Hall on Friday. The first official practice for training camp is set to unfold on Saturday. And with that all underway, the cameras will be rolling at Halas Hall for "Hard Knocks."

"Hard Knocks" is a show co-produced by HBO and NFL Films that follows a team through the summer. They will track both stars and up-and-coming players, plus coaches and other staff members. The show gives fans an inside look at training camp practices and meetings, and even at some of the players' personal lives.

Currently, the Giants are the subject of a new offseason version of the program. That version of the show is focused on the many important offseason dates for the NFL including free agency, offseason trades and the NFL Draft. The Bears will participate in the traditional training camp version of the show.

There are five hour-long episodes of “Hard Knocks” that will follow the team in training camp and through the preseason. New episodes debut every Tuesday. The first episode of the show will air on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. (CT) on HBO and Max.

This is the first time that the Bears will appear on “Hard Knocks” since the show started in 2001.

