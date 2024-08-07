HBO gave Caleb Williams the GOAT treatment in the season premiere of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Bears."

The show opened on draft day with the quarterback answering a phone call from head coach Matt Eberflus informing him that the Bears were selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick.

After a barbeque at the Eberflus home and a quick scene at Wrigley Field, the cameras finally headed to the Bears' practice facility at Halas Hall, where the team arrived for the start of training camp.

An audio montage of soundbites from journalists and pundits describing the gravity of this promising season played as Williams walked into the facility to prepare for practice.

"Caleb Williams has the opportunity to be the biggest thing in Chicago since Michael Jordan," a reporter resounded.

"Sirius" by the Alan Parsons Project then played as Ray Clay, former Chicago Bulls PA announcer and voice of the Jordan dynasty, appeared on screen.

"Aaaaaand now, the starting lineup for your Chicago Bears," Clay bellowed. "From Southern California, at quarterback, 6'1, Caleb Williams."

Here’s the intro of Caleb Williams to ‘Sirius’ with former Bulls PA announcer Ray Clay:



(via @313clips) pic.twitter.com/TnmgBIwGm1 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 7, 2024

For those who don't know, "Sirius" is the iconic song that plays at Bulls home games as the PA introduces the starting lineup. The tradition began in 1984 and is synonymous with the 1990's Jordan-led championship dynasty.

The song actually has become a cultural phenomenon, played at weddings and bar mitzvahs and in sporting venues around the world. And it has lasted at the United Center beyond Edwards, who served his last game as Bulls public address announcer in November 2019.



Fans on social media were immediately buzzing about the chill-inducing quarterback introduction.

You guys don’t understand what this clip did to me. They put that old school Bulls soundtrack and announcer spotlight on Caleb and it was instant goosebumps from the first note. 😭

pic.twitter.com/WCvhIEW0kV — papa john (@PapaBeerings) August 7, 2024

BULLS INTRO SONG FOR CALEB WILLIAMS SOMEONE HELP ME BREATH — Stephen Sotolongo (@soto425) August 7, 2024

CALEB WILLIAMS GOT THE BULLS INTRO!!@BN_Bears

pic.twitter.com/JVbQ2cECpU — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) August 7, 2024

lol!! Hard Knocks brought out Ray Clay and Sirius for the Caleb intro. Incredible. #HardKnocks #DaBears — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) August 7, 2024

Bulls theme song while introducing Caleb Williams.. yeah this Hard Knocks is about to go crazy — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 7, 2024

So strap in, folks, because it appears HBO is pulling out all the stops this season.

The next episode of Hard Knocks premieres Tuesday, Aug. 13.