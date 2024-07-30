HBO drops chilling trailer for Bears' ‘Hard Knocks' series

On Tuesday, HBO released the first trailer for "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears," which is set to premiere on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.

The minute-long preview begins with head coach Matt Eberflus addressing the team, and then moves into a montage of sound and video bites that meld the past and present of the organization.

Here are some key things to note for the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks” with the Bears:

WHAT IS "HARD KNOCKS?"

"Hard Knocks" is a show co-produced by HBO and NFL Films that follows a team through the summer. They will track both stars and up-and-coming players, plus coaches and other staff members. The show gives fans an inside look to training camp practices and meetings, and even to some of the players' personal lives.

HOW MANY EPISODES OF “HARD KNOCKS” WILL THERE BE?

There are five hour-long episodes of “Hard Knocks” that will follow the team in training camp and through the preseason. New episodes debut every Tuesday.

HOW MANY TIMES HAVE THE BEARS BEEN ON “HARD KNOCKS?”

This is the first time that the Bears will appear on “Hard Knocks” since the show started in 2001.

Want to delve deeper into the show? We interviewed NFL Films Senior Director and Supervising Producer Shannon Furman on a recent episode of the “Under Center” podcast. You can watch the full episode here, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

