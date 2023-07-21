Here are all the Madden ratings for the Chicago Bears

The Madden 2024 ratings are officially out.

Here is a list of the Bears' ratings for this year's Madden game.

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 76

Nathan Peterman: 49

P.J. Walker: 66

Tyson Bagent: 52

Running/Full backs

D'Onta Foreman: 77

Khalil Herbert: 77

Roschon Johnson: 70

Travis Homer: 70

Trestan Ebner: 65

Khari Blasingame: 72

Wide receivers

Chase Claypool: 76

DJ Moore: 86

Dante Pettis: 73

Darnell Mooney: 81

Daurice Fountain: 66

Equanimeous St. Brown: 71

Joe Reed: 67

Nsimba Webster: 67

Tyler Scott: 71

Velus Jones Jr.: 66

Tight ends

Chase Allen: 63

Cole Kmet: 79

Jake Tonges: 59

Patrick Scales: 31

Robert Tonyan: 77

Stephen Carlson: 61

Offensive line

Cody Whitehair: 79

Doug Kramer: 62

Lucas Patrick: 77

Ja'Tyre Carter: 63

Teven Jenkins: 78

Braxton Jones: 76

Kellen Diesch: 62

Larry Borom: 67

Dieter Eiselen: 60

Nate Davis: 76

Darnell Wright: 74

Alex Leatherwood: 65

Cornerbacks

Greg Stroman: 67

Jaylon Jones: 68

Jaylon Johnson: 81

Josh Blackwell: 65

Kindle Vildor: 70

Kyler Gordon: 75

Michael Ojemudia: 70

Terrell Smith: 68

Tyrique Stevenson: 72

Defensive line

Andrew Billings: 72

Andrew Brown: 65

Donovan Jeter: 59

Gervon Dexter: 68

Jalyn Holmes: 69

Justin Jones: 74

Travis Bell: 64

Zacch Pickens: 67

Rasheem Green: 72

DeMarcus Walker: 72

Dominique Robinson: 71

Trevis Gipson: 73

Linebackers

Dylan Cole: 68

Jack Sanborn: 72

Noah Sewell: 66

Terrell Lewis: 63

Tremaine Edmunds: 87

Sterling Weatherford: 62

T.J. Edwards: 82

Safeties

Elijah Hicks: 65

Eddie Jackson: 85

A.J. Thomas: 58

Adrian Colbert: 67

Jaquan Brisker: 78

Kendall Williamson: 64

Special teams

Cairo Santos: 73

Trenton Gill: 70

