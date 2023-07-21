Trending
NFL News

Here are all the Madden ratings for the Chicago Bears

Check out how the Bears finished in the coveted video game ahead of training camp

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Madden 2024 ratings are officially out.

Here is a list of the Bears' ratings for this year's Madden game.

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 76

Nathan Peterman: 49

P.J. Walker: 66

Tyson Bagent: 52

Bears News

Bears Stadium 6 hours ago

Chicago Bears new stadium: where things stand with Arlington Heights and more

Tremaine Edmunds 8 hours ago

Bears put two linebackers in the top 10 Madden ratings

Running/Full backs

D'Onta Foreman: 77

Khalil Herbert: 77

Roschon Johnson: 70

Travis Homer: 70

Trestan Ebner: 65

Khari Blasingame: 72

Wide receivers

Chase Claypool: 76

DJ Moore: 86

Dante Pettis: 73

Darnell Mooney: 81

Daurice Fountain: 66

Equanimeous St. Brown: 71

Joe Reed: 67

Nsimba Webster: 67

Tyler Scott: 71

Velus Jones Jr.: 66

Tight ends

Chase Allen: 63

Cole Kmet: 79

Jake Tonges: 59

Patrick Scales: 31

Robert Tonyan: 77

Stephen Carlson: 61

Offensive line

Cody Whitehair: 79

Doug Kramer: 62

Lucas Patrick: 77

Ja'Tyre Carter: 63

Teven Jenkins: 78

Braxton Jones: 76

Kellen Diesch: 62

Larry Borom: 67

Dieter Eiselen: 60

Nate Davis: 76

Darnell Wright: 74

Alex Leatherwood: 65

Cornerbacks

Greg Stroman: 67

Jaylon Jones: 68

Jaylon Johnson: 81

Josh Blackwell: 65

Kindle Vildor: 70

Kyler Gordon: 75

Michael Ojemudia: 70

Terrell Smith: 68

Tyrique Stevenson: 72

Defensive line

Andrew Billings: 72

Andrew Brown: 65

Donovan Jeter: 59

Gervon Dexter: 68

Jalyn Holmes: 69

Justin Jones: 74

Travis Bell: 64

Zacch Pickens: 67

Rasheem Green: 72

DeMarcus Walker: 72

Dominique Robinson: 71

Trevis Gipson: 73

Linebackers

Dylan Cole: 68

Jack Sanborn: 72

Noah Sewell: 66

Terrell Lewis: 63

Tremaine Edmunds: 87

Sterling Weatherford: 62

T.J. Edwards: 82

Safeties

Elijah Hicks: 65

Eddie Jackson: 85

A.J. Thomas: 58

Adrian Colbert: 67

Jaquan Brisker: 78

Kendall Williamson: 64

Special teams

Cairo Santos: 73

Trenton Gill: 70

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us