Here are all the Madden ratings for the Chicago Bears

The Madden 2024 ratings are officially out.
Here is a list of the Bears' ratings for this year's Madden game.
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields: 76
Nathan Peterman: 49
P.J. Walker: 66
Tyson Bagent: 52
Running/Full backs
D'Onta Foreman: 77
Khalil Herbert: 77
Roschon Johnson: 70
Travis Homer: 70
Trestan Ebner: 65
Khari Blasingame: 72
Wide receivers
Chase Claypool: 76
DJ Moore: 86
Dante Pettis: 73
Darnell Mooney: 81
Daurice Fountain: 66
Equanimeous St. Brown: 71
Joe Reed: 67
Nsimba Webster: 67
Tyler Scott: 71
Velus Jones Jr.: 66
Tight ends
Chase Allen: 63
Cole Kmet: 79
Jake Tonges: 59
Patrick Scales: 31
Robert Tonyan: 77
Stephen Carlson: 61
Offensive line
Cody Whitehair: 79
Doug Kramer: 62
Lucas Patrick: 77
Ja'Tyre Carter: 63
Teven Jenkins: 78
Braxton Jones: 76
Kellen Diesch: 62
Larry Borom: 67
Dieter Eiselen: 60
Nate Davis: 76
Darnell Wright: 74
Alex Leatherwood: 65
Cornerbacks
Greg Stroman: 67
Jaylon Jones: 68
Jaylon Johnson: 81
Josh Blackwell: 65
Kindle Vildor: 70
Kyler Gordon: 75
Michael Ojemudia: 70
Terrell Smith: 68
Tyrique Stevenson: 72
Defensive line
Andrew Billings: 72
Andrew Brown: 65
Donovan Jeter: 59
Gervon Dexter: 68
Jalyn Holmes: 69
Justin Jones: 74
Travis Bell: 64
Zacch Pickens: 67
Rasheem Green: 72
DeMarcus Walker: 72
Dominique Robinson: 71
Trevis Gipson: 73
Linebackers
Dylan Cole: 68
Jack Sanborn: 72
Noah Sewell: 66
Terrell Lewis: 63
Tremaine Edmunds: 87
Sterling Weatherford: 62
T.J. Edwards: 82
Safeties
Elijah Hicks: 65
Eddie Jackson: 85
A.J. Thomas: 58
Adrian Colbert: 67
Jaquan Brisker: 78
Kendall Williamson: 64
Special teams
Cairo Santos: 73
Trenton Gill: 70