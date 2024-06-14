Trending
Here are all the PFF ratings for Bears starters ahead of the 2024 NFL season

As a team, PFF ranks the Bears 20th in the league

By Ryan Taylor

Pro Football Focus has slowly released its ratings for the 2024 NFL season. And they finally released the ratings for each projected starter on every NFL team.

As a team, PFF ranks the Bears as the 20th-best team in the NFL. They answered key questions about the Bears' season, too, including their projection that the Bears will win less than 8.5 regular season games.

"On one hand, the Bears are a team with an ascending defense and a loaded receiving corps," PFF wrote. "On the other, they are a team with a rookie gunslinger, a new offensive coordinator and bottom-five trench units on both sides of the ball. Expectations are high, but patience will likely be needed as the Bears try to build a sustainable future."

With that being said, here are all the PFF ratings for each projected Bears starter. (Note: An * denotes a player's PFF rating from their last season in college i.e. Caleb Williams.)

Offense

PlayerPositionRating (/100)
Caleb WilliamsQB90.3*
Khalil HerbertRB77.9
D'Andre SwiftRB66.5
DJ MooreWR89.3
Keenan AllenWR86.3
Rome OdunzeWR89.8*
Cole KmetTE73.7
Braxton JonesLT68.8
Teven JenkinsLG72.6
Ryan BatesC78.7
Nate DavisRG52.9
Darnell WrightRT62.4

Defense

PlayerPositionRating (/100)
Andrew BillingsDT76.4
Gervon Dexter Sr. DT50.9
DeMarcus WalkerDE72.8
Montez SweatDE74.8
Dominique RobinsonDE35.3
Tremaine EdmundsLB56.6
T.J. EdwardsLB79.6
Jaylon JohnsonCB90.8
Tyrique StevensonCB60.2
Kyler GordonCB65.6
Jaquan BriskerS66.7
Kevin ByardS72.8

