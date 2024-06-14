Pro Football Focus has slowly released its ratings for the 2024 NFL season. And they finally released the ratings for each projected starter on every NFL team.

As a team, PFF ranks the Bears as the 20th-best team in the NFL. They answered key questions about the Bears' season, too, including their projection that the Bears will win less than 8.5 regular season games.

"On one hand, the Bears are a team with an ascending defense and a loaded receiving corps," PFF wrote. "On the other, they are a team with a rookie gunslinger, a new offensive coordinator and bottom-five trench units on both sides of the ball. Expectations are high, but patience will likely be needed as the Bears try to build a sustainable future."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With that being said, here are all the PFF ratings for each projected Bears starter. (Note: An * denotes a player's PFF rating from their last season in college i.e. Caleb Williams.)

Offense

Player Position Rating (/100) Caleb Williams QB 90.3* Khalil Herbert RB 77.9 D'Andre Swift RB 66.5 DJ Moore WR 89.3 Keenan Allen WR 86.3 Rome Odunze WR 89.8* Cole Kmet TE 73.7 Braxton Jones LT 68.8 Teven Jenkins LG 72.6 Ryan Bates C 78.7 Nate Davis RG 52.9 Darnell Wright RT 62.4

Defense

Player Position Rating (/100) Andrew Billings DT 76.4 Gervon Dexter Sr. DT 50.9 DeMarcus Walker DE 72.8 Montez Sweat DE 74.8 Dominique Robinson DE 35.3 Tremaine Edmunds LB 56.6 T.J. Edwards LB 79.6 Jaylon Johnson CB 90.8 Tyrique Stevenson CB 60.2 Kyler Gordon CB 65.6 Jaquan Brisker S 66.7 Kevin Byard S 72.8

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.