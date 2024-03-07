Jaylon Johnson became the 14th Bears player in the last 10 years to have been drafted by Chicago and accepted a second contract with the team.

Since the 2013 NFL draft, only 14 Bears players have received second contracts from the team. Johnson and Cole Kmet are both the most recent, each coming from the Bears' 2020 draft class.

Here are all the players who have received a second contract from the Bears after being drafted by the team. Note: Players who have received more than two contracts since then are not specified; players are listed by draft class with the first contract past the rookie deal they received.

Cole Kmet: 4 years, $50 million (2020 draft)

Jaylon Johnson: 4 years, $76 million (2020 draft )

Roquan Smith: 1 year, $9.16 million (2018 draft)

Eddie Jackson: 4 years, $58 million (2017 draft)

Tarik Cohen: 3 years, $17.2 million (2017 draft)

Cody Whitehair: 5 years, $51.2 million (2016 draft)

Deon Bush: 1 year, $1.4 million (2016 draft)

Deandre Houston-Carson: $2 years, $1.17 million (2016 draft)

Eddie Goldman: 4 years, $42 million (2015 draft)

Kyle Fuller: 4 years, $56 million (2014 draft)

Pat O'Donnell: 1 year, $1.5 million (2014 draft)

Charles Leno Jr.: 4 years, $37 million (2014 draft)

David Fales: 2 years, $1.1 million (2014 draft)

Kyle Long: 4 years, $40 million (2013 draft)

