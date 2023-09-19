It seems improbable a team that made so many errors and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday would have a silver lining. Yet, PFF aims to do just that for Bears fans.

They released their individual player grades from Week 2. Some characters will surprise you.

If you haven't reviewed the Bears' performance in depth, I recommend checking out Bears Insider Josh Schrock's take on where the Bears' blame lies on offense.

Here are the top five PFF grades from the Bears in their second week against the Buccaneers:

Khalil Herbert - 84.0 PFF grade (31 snaps)

Cole Kmet - 77.3 PFF grade (35 snaps)

Tremaine Edmunds - 76.9 PFF grade (71 snaps)

DJ Moore - 76.9 PFF grade (47 snaps)

Andrew Billings - 76.7 PFF grade (34 snaps)

