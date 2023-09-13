Trending
NFL News

Here are the five best individual PFF grades from the Bears after losing to the Packers

The rookies showed out against the Packers

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Each season, Pro Football Focus puts together player grades for their individual performances on the field. Every season, every game and every snap is counted towards their score.

How is it calculated?

"Each player is given a grade of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments on a given play with 0 generally being the average or “expected” grade. There are a few exceptions as each position group has different rules, but those are the basics. The zero grade is important as most plays feature many players doing their job at a reasonable, or expected, level, so not every player on every play needs to earn a positive or a negative," according to their website.

Then, the aggregate plays are converted into a total score on a scale of 0-100 with 100 being the best score.

Here are the five best scores for the Bears from Week 1:

Andrew Billings (33 snaps): 88.0 PFF grade

Eddie Jackson (60 snaps): 78.8 PFF grade

Bears News

NFL News 56 mins ago

Here are the five worst individual PFF grades from the Bears after losing to the Packers

Luke Getsy 2 hours ago

Ex-NFL quarterback says the Bears offense looks ‘incompetent'

Zacch Pickens (12 snaps): 75.6 PFF grade

Marcedes Lewis (5 snaps): 73.2 PFF grade

Darnell Wright (74 snaps): 72.1 PFF grade

Honorable Mentions:

Roschon Johnson (29 snaps): 71.5 PFF grade

Tyrique Stevenson (60 snaps): 67.2 PFF grade

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us