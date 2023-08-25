Here are the hilarious details behind Tyler Scott's dinner bill prank

The Bears receivers did some fine dining with the tradition of a rookie paying the bill. Since Tyler Scott is the only rookie in the position group, he was stuck with the bill.

At the end of the meal, the waiter presented him with a bill that read over $20,000. It read $20,501.81, to be exact.

That wasn't the plan. At least, not to Scott.

Daurice Fountain, another Bears wide receiver, posted a hilarious video on his Instagram story of Scott's reaction. He was appalled and his face told the true, and hilarious, story of his reaction.

Yeah yeah, y’all boys got me last night with the prank 😂 love my unit though ! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gtvSYORN8T — Tyler Scott (@TheTylerScott) August 19, 2023

"I was like, all the bridges are burned, I’m not talking to every single person in this vicinity," Scott said with a laugh to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "I'm like, 'I'm not talking to any of you guys for the rest of the year. I don’t care if it’s going to be miserable for me, I’m not talking to any of y’all.'"

What Scott didn't know, and what the Bears receivers and the restaurant were privy to, was the whole thing was a prank. Orchestrated by the group, DJ Moore fronted the bill with his card, which was actually around $5,000.

Scott, according to Cronin, had an initial meeting with a financial advisor to map out a budget, with the rookie spending tradition in mind. After some deliberation, Scott gave the group his credit card and explicitly told Moore to keep the bill under $5,000.

The group for dinner included 10 receivers and two quarterbacks, Justin Fields and P.J. Walker. Scott was confident the bill wouldn't exceed his desired price.

Alas, his mood changed when the bill presented itself four times his expected price.

“Once I saw Chase [Claypool] get the bill and go ‘Oh, it’s not that bad,’ I knew it was bad,” Scott said.

"We were like, ‘Yeah, we just gonna dine and dash. C’mon let’s get outta here,'" Darnell Mooney told Cronin. "He had no idea. He was like, ‘Nah, I gotta pay, man.’”

Scott, with integrity, tried to pay the waiter. But the waiter informed him he was free to go. It wasn't until he arrived on the team bus his confusion was resolved when he figured out the whole thing was a prank.

Classic rookie shenanigans.

