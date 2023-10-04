Here are the measures for the Bears' trenches on both sides of the ball

Amid a horrific 0-4 start to the season, it's interesting to take each unit's performance in a vacuum.

How is Justin Fields doing? How are the wide receivers, corners, safeties doing?

One graphic cross-referenced PFF and ESPN rankings of each teams' trenches on both sides of the ball to show how well each group is performing this season. Check out the results for the Bears.

All trench measures courtesy of PFF and ESPN



The NFC North is the division of offensive lines (ignore the Bears) pic.twitter.com/TnLBhmUdRw — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 3, 2023

Two graphs stand out to me.

The Bears rank in the top quadrant for pass protection. Since the start of last season, there has been a lot of voices coming to Justin Fields' defense about the team's horrid pass protection. That doesn't appear to be a valid excuse four weeks into the season.

On the flip side, their pass rush is just as pathetic as we could've imagined on paper. They own the lowest PFF grade in terms of pass rush and sit in the bottom quadrant of the graph. The Bears have generated the fewest number of sacks this season with a measly two sacks.

The run block graphic seems inaccurate. The Bears have the lowest PFF grade in this section, yet the highest ESPN grade? Not buying it. Tough to evaluate there.

Either way, the trenches on both sides will likely be a significant point of emphasis for Ryan Poles and the front office this offseason. Poles opted to pass on finding a blue chip pass rusher this offseason, underlining the need for one ASAP.

And while the Bears made upgrades on the offensive line with Darnell Wright and Nate Davis, it still needs work. Fields may hold the ball for a long time, but they're constantly making errors and missing blocking assignments in the game. It's extremely transparent on tape.

Stay tuned for more statistics.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.