Here are the richest contracts in Chicago Bears history

The Bears inked All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year deal worth $76 million on Thursday, giving him around $19 million per season and making him one of the league's highest-paid cornerbacks.

The Bears now have three mega contracts, with Montez Sweat's deal worth $98 million, Johnson's worth $76 million and Tremaine Edmunds' $72 million contract he signed last summer.

That begs the question --- who owns the richest contracts in Chicago Bears history? Let's dive into the numbers.

Total Contract Value

In terms of total contract value, here are the richest in Bears' history.

Khalil Mack - 6 years, $141 million Jay Cutler - 7 years, $126.7 million Montez Sweat - 4 years, $98 million Julius Peppers - 6 years, $84 million Jaylon Johnson - 4 years, $76 million

Average Annual Value

Here's where the standings shake out for the most lucrative contracts by year.

Montez Sweat - $24.5 million Khalil Mack - $23.5 million DJ Moore - $20 million Jaylon Johnson - $19 million Jay Cutler - $18.1 million Tremaine Edmunds - $18 million

Guaranteed at Sign

And, finally, in terms of the most guaranteed money at signing, here are the top five.

Khalil Mack - $90 million Montez Sweat - $62.8 million Jay Cutler - $54 million Tremaine Edmunds - $50 million DJ Moore - $41.6 million

