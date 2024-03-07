Here are the richest contracts in Chicago Bears history

The Bears inked All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year deal worth $76 million on Thursday, giving him around $19 million per season and making him one of the league's highest-paid cornerbacks.
The Bears now have three mega contracts, with Montez Sweat's deal worth $98 million, Johnson's worth $76 million and Tremaine Edmunds' $72 million contract he signed last summer.
That begs the question --- who owns the richest contracts in Chicago Bears history? Let's dive into the numbers.
Total Contract Value
In terms of total contract value, here are the richest in Bears' history.
- Khalil Mack - 6 years, $141 million
- Jay Cutler - 7 years, $126.7 million
- Montez Sweat - 4 years, $98 million
- Julius Peppers - 6 years, $84 million
- Jaylon Johnson - 4 years, $76 million
Average Annual Value
Here's where the standings shake out for the most lucrative contracts by year.
- Montez Sweat - $24.5 million
- Khalil Mack - $23.5 million
- DJ Moore - $20 million
- Jaylon Johnson - $19 million
- Jay Cutler - $18.1 million
- Tremaine Edmunds - $18 million
Guaranteed at Sign
And, finally, in terms of the most guaranteed money at signing, here are the top five.
- Khalil Mack - $90 million
- Montez Sweat - $62.8 million
- Jay Cutler - $54 million
- Tremaine Edmunds - $50 million
- DJ Moore - $41.6 million