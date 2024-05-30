Here are the teams the Bears will join on the list of ‘Hard Knocks' participants

This summer, the Bears will become the 18th team to participate in HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary, the NFL, the Bears and Max announced on Thursday.

Part of the three-pronged criteria for a team's eligibility in being forced into participation is their absence from the documentary in the last 10 years. Because the Bears have never participated in the documentary dating back to its start in 2001, they qualified for forceful participation.

HBO has now covered 16 teams across 21 different versions of the documentary thus far. Along with the Bears this offseason, they'll notch another team in the New York Giants with a new offseason version of the documentary that stems from the end of the 2023 season to the beginning of the summer.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are all the teams who have/will participate in the documentary. (Italicized teams are those who are slated to participate but have yet to do so.)

Year Team Version 2001 Baltimore Ravens Training Camp 2002 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2007 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp 2008 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2009 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2010 New York Jets Training Camp 2012 Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2013 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp 2015 Houston Texans Training Camp 2016 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2018 Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2019 Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders Training Camp 2020 Los Angeles Chargers and Rams Training Camp 2021 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2021 Indianapolis Colts In-Season 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp 2022 Arizona Cardinals In-Season 2023 New York Jets Training Camp 2023 Miami Dolphins In-Season 2024 New York Giants Offseason 2024 Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Bears' version of the "Hard Knocks" documentary will first air on Aug. 6.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.