Hard Knocks

Here are the teams the Bears will join on the list of ‘Hard Knocks' participants

The Bears will become the 18th team to participate in the documentary

By Ryan Taylor

This summer, the Bears will become the 18th team to participate in HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary, the NFL, the Bears and Max announced on Thursday.

Part of the three-pronged criteria for a team's eligibility in being forced into participation is their absence from the documentary in the last 10 years. Because the Bears have never participated in the documentary dating back to its start in 2001, they qualified for forceful participation.

HBO has now covered 16 teams across 21 different versions of the documentary thus far. Along with the Bears this offseason, they'll notch another team in the New York Giants with a new offseason version of the documentary that stems from the end of the 2023 season to the beginning of the summer.

Here are all the teams who have/will participate in the documentary. (Italicized teams are those who are slated to participate but have yet to do so.)

YearTeamVersion
2001Baltimore RavensTraining Camp
2002Dallas CowboysTraining Camp
2007Kansas City ChiefsTraining Camp
2008Dallas CowboysTraining Camp
2009Cincinnati BengalsTraining Camp
2010New York JetsTraining Camp
2012Miami DolphinsTraining Camp
2013Cincinnati BengalsTraining Camp
2014Atlanta FalconsTraining Camp
2015Houston TexansTraining Camp
2016Los Angeles RamsTraining Camp
2017Tampa Bay BuccaneersTraining Camp
2018Cleveland BrownsTraining Camp
2019Oakland (now Las Vegas) RaidersTraining Camp
2020Los Angeles Chargers and RamsTraining Camp
2021Dallas CowboysTraining Camp
2021Indianapolis ColtsIn-Season
2022Detroit LionsTraining Camp
2022Arizona CardinalsIn-Season
2023New York JetsTraining Camp
2023Miami DolphinsIn-Season
2024New York GiantsOffseason
2024Chicago BearsTraining Camp

The Bears' version of the "Hard Knocks" documentary will first air on Aug. 6.

