Here are the top 3 funniest moments from the Bears' second episode of ‘Hard Knocks'

Despite streaming for the second episode of the Bears' "Hard Knocks" being delayed by Max, the episode entertained fans with some hilarious moments from the team.

Here are our top three favorite moments from the second episode.

Cole Kmet and Austin Reed talk "Love Island"

Tight end Cole Kmet and undrafted quarterback Austin Reed gushed over the hit television show "Love Island" during their pre-practice stretching. And the conversation was hysterical.

"It's just unbelievable," Kmet said.

"Bro, Peyton and I watch 'Love Island,' like, religiously," Reed responded.

"Bro that is the most cringe show I've ever watched," Kmet said. "It's like watching a car wreck. You're like, I gotta watch."

"I know, they're always like three days in, and they're like 'I think I may have found my husband,'" Reed said.

Cole Kmet and Austin Reed: BIG Love Island guys 🌴#HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears available now on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/4qfgVY6Axr — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2024

I, like some people reading this, wouldn't expect football players to discuss the ins and outs of "Love Island." But here we are.

Rome Odunze belts Chris Brown's "Kiss Kiss"

It's tradition for rookies, especially on "Hard Knocks," to perform a song alone in front of the team for personal entertainment.

Caleb Williams attempted John Legend's "Ordinary People" in the first episode. Undrafted rookie Theo Benedet performed an iconic, Canadian version of "God Bless the USA."

In the second episode, rookie receiver Rome Odunze took a stab at Chris Brown's "Kiss Kiss." And you can't say the effort wasn't there from the Washington product.

Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze performs "Kiss Kiss" by Chris Brown on HBO Hard Knocks 😂



(h/t @awthentik)



pic.twitter.com/KAY5rtdCl9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 14, 2024

Velus Jones Jr. shares his once-pet ferret Crash's story

Velus Jones only mentioned the time he and his former USC teammate, now Colts receiver Michael Pittman shared a pet ferret at school. But during a media session on Wednesday, he told the whole story of "Crash's" life.

"I had a pet ferret, me and my homeboy Michael Pittman when we were roommates. It was dope though. RIP Crash," Jones said during the show.

FULL STORY: Here's the captivating, roller coaster backstory behind Velus Jones Jr.'s pet ferret, Crash

Of course, there were other classic moments from the second episode. DJ Moore and his family's visit to Chicago's "Museum of Ice Cream" was quite the treat (pun intended). Williams asking Odunze if his fish net wristbands were for the club was a good one, too.

There are more to come, surely. Be sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. (CT) on HBO or Max to catch the moments yourself.

