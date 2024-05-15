Here is the Bears' official 2024 regular season schedule

The NFL and the Bears released the official 2024 regular season schedules on Wednesday. Of course, schedule leaks flooded the internet leading up to the announcement.

But now, it's official. Here is the Bears' season schedule for the 2024 season.

Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 1 vs. Houston Texans Thu, Aug. 1 7 p.m. ESPN/ABC 2 at Buffalo Bills Sat, Aug. 10 12 p.m. TBD 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sat, Aug. 17 12 p.m. TBD 4 at Kansas City Chiefs Thu, Aug. 22 7 p.m. TBD

Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 1 vs. Tennessee Titans Sun, Sept. 8 12 p.m. FOX 2 at Houston Texans Sun, Sept. 15 7:20 p.m. NBC 3 at Indianapolis Colts Sun, Sept. 22 12 p.m. CBS 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams Sun, Sept. 29 12 p.m. FOX 5 vs. Carolina Panthers Sun, Oct. 6 12 p.m. FOX 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London Sun, Oct. 13 8:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 BYE WEEK 8 at Washington Commanders Sun, Oct. 27 12 p.m. CBS 9 at Arizona Cardinals Sun, Nov. 3 3:05 p.m. CBS 10 vs. New England Patriots Sun, Nov. 10 12 p.m. FOX 11 vs. Green Bay Packers Sun, Nov. 17 12 p.m. FOX 12 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sun, Nov. 24 12 p.m. FOX 13 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) Thu, Nov. 28 11:30 a.m. CBS 14 at San Francisco 49ers Sun, Dec. 8 3:25 p.m. FOX 15 at Minnesota Vikings Mon, Dec. 16 7:15 p.m. ABC 16 vs. Detroit Lions Sun, Dec. 22 12 p.m. FOX 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks Thu, Dec. 26 7:15 p.m. Prime Video 18 at Green Bay Packers Sat/Sun, Jan. 4/5 TBD TBD

