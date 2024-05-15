Trending
Here is the Bears' official 2024 regular season schedule

Here's the full, official schedule for the Bears 2024 regular season

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFL and the Bears released the official 2024 regular season schedules on Wednesday. Of course, schedule leaks flooded the internet leading up to the announcement.

But now, it's official. Here is the Bears' season schedule for the 2024 season.

Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule

WeekOpponentDateTime (CT)Television
1vs. Houston TexansThu, Aug. 17 p.m.ESPN/ABC
2at Buffalo BillsSat, Aug. 1012 p.m.TBD
3vs. Cincinnati BengalsSat, Aug. 1712 p.m.TBD
4at Kansas City ChiefsThu, Aug. 227 p.m.TBD

Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule

WeekOpponentDateTime (CT)Television
1vs. Tennessee TitansSun, Sept. 812 p.m.FOX
2at Houston TexansSun, Sept. 157:20 p.m.NBC
3at Indianapolis ColtsSun, Sept. 2212 p.m.CBS
4vs. Los Angeles RamsSun, Sept. 2912 p.m.FOX
5vs. Carolina PanthersSun, Oct. 612 p.m.FOX
6vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in LondonSun, Oct. 138:30 a.m.NFL Network
7BYE WEEK
8at Washington CommandersSun, Oct. 2712 p.m.CBS
9at Arizona CardinalsSun, Nov. 33:05 p.m.CBS
10vs. New England PatriotsSun, Nov. 1012 p.m.FOX
11vs. Green Bay PackersSun, Nov. 1712 p.m.FOX
12vs. Minnesota VikingsSun, Nov. 2412 p.m.FOX
13at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)Thu, Nov. 2811:30 a.m.CBS
14at San Francisco 49ersSun, Dec. 83:25 p.m.FOX
15at Minnesota VikingsMon, Dec. 167:15 p.m.ABC
16vs. Detroit LionsSun, Dec. 2212 p.m.FOX
17vs. Seattle SeahawksThu, Dec. 267:15 p.m.Prime Video
18at Green Bay PackersSat/Sun, Jan. 4/5TBDTBD

Check back to this story for more updates.

