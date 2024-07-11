Here's a new look at Bears rookie Rome Odunze in Madden NFL 25

Ahead of the release of the NFL Madden 25 football video game, new looks at the game's graphics and player profiles are beginning to leak.

Bears rookie Rome Odunze is one of the players whose video character is available for peeks. Check out how the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft looks in the video game.

#Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels & #Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze in Madden 25 👀



Y’all planning to buy Madden 25? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IN1gr6Umln — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) July 10, 2024

They got Odunze's look down to a T, all the way to his specific braids. The Madden NFL 25 game is available for pre-order now. The game drops officially on Aug. 16.

Odunze is a major part of the Bears' expected rise to success in 2024. The Bears drafted him and Caleb Williams in the top 10 of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Odunze joins an elite group of wide receivers highlighted by DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

However, at this juncture, Odunze --- and Williams --- remain unsigned to their rookie contracts.

From the league's collective bargaining agreement, rookies are slotted to a contract number based on where they're selected in the NFL Draft. Odunze's four-year deal is an expected $22.7 million deal with a $13.3 million signing bonus.

But, if the duo doesn't sign their respective contracts before rookies report to Bears training camp on July 16, they won't be able to participate.

