Recently, ESPN surveyed NFL personnel to gather a top 10 list of the league's best players at each position.

Here's how Bears players finished in the rankings.

Player Position Ranking DJ Moore WR Honorable Mention Jaylon Johnson CB No. 8 D'Andre Swift RB Honorable Mention Montez Sweat Edge Honorable Mention Cole Kmet TE Honorable Mention Tremaine Edmunds LB No. 7 T.J. Edwards LB Honorable Mention

Looking at the table, NFL personnel see Johnson and Edmunds as the only two Bears players who are top 10 at their position in the league. It's curious, given Keenan Allen wasn't mentioned and many of their top players couldn't crack the list.

For players who were ranked in the top 10, or were an honorable mention, ESPN wrote small synopses explaining their ranking for said player. Check out the story here for a deeper dive into the player rankings.

