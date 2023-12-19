Here's how tiebreakers work for draft picks and their implications for the Bears

Welcome to the final few weeks of the NFL season. If you're a Bears fan, you're keeping your eyes firmly on the 2024 NFL draft order.

The Bears have two first-round picks in the top five of this draft, as of this writing. Because the Carolina Panthers own the worst record in the NFL (2-12), the Bears have the top pick. Because the Bears simultaneously sport a 5-9 record of their own, their pick rests at No. 5.

Last weekend, the Panthers turned heads, earning their second win of the season over the Atlanta Falcons. That brought them within one win of the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, who are both 3-11, and own the second and third picks in the NFL draft.

What happens if the Panthers and the Patriots or Cardinals tie in overall record?

Here's how tiebreakers work for NFL draft picks.

The order of NFL draft picks goes in reverse order based on the overall, regular season record. That's why the Panthers (Bears) own the first pick in the draft. They have the worst record in the NFL, outright.

If two or more teams tie with the same record, the tiebreaker goes to the weaker strength of schedule. The strength of the schedule is determined by the aggregate winning percentage of a team’s opponents.

For example, the Bears are currently tied with five other teams with a 5-9 record. But, because they own the worst strength of the schedule --- meaning they've faced weaker opponents than those with the same record --- they get priority for a higher draft pick.

What if two or more teams tie on both record and strength of schedule? It's uncommon, but not impossible. Right now, the New York Giants and New York Jets each have the same record and strength of schedule value.

And, as it so happens, the Panthers and Patriots --- while owning different records --- have the same strength of schedule. In the event, the Panthers pick up another win to tie the Patriots, and their strength of schedules magically tie, these rules will hold weight for the Bears.

First, division or conference tiebreakers are applied. If not applicable, or ties exist between teams of different conferences, ties are broken through the following measures, according to the NFL rulebook.

Head-to-head, if applicable Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games (minimum of four) Strength of victory in all games Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games Best net points in all games Best net touchdowns in all games Coin toss

Stay tuned for the final three games to see where the Bears' two first-round draft picks finalize.

