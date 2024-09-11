Here are the latest injury updates for Bears WRs Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears will be thin at wide receiver Wednesday at practice as they begin preparation for a Week 2 date with the Houston Texans on “Sunday Night Football.”

Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze suffered a sprained MCL late in the Bears’ 24-17 Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. Odunze had an MRI to confirm the sprain and is labeled as “day-to-day.” He will not practice Wednesday.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen also will not practice Wednesday due to a heel issue. Allen first suffered the heel injury during the final week of training camp. Allen tweaked the injury during the second half of the win over the Titans while tracking a deep pass from quarterback Caleb Williams that fell incomplete.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears will have a physical practice Wednesday and will continue to evaluate Odunze and Allen to determine their availability for Thursday’s practice as they ramp up their prep for the Texans.

If Odunze and/or Allen can’t go Sunday, the Bears will rely on DJ Moore, DeAndre Carter, Velus Jones and potentially Tyler Scott. Scott was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

