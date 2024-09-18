Here's the latest update on Keenan Allen's injury ahead of Colts matchup

Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen did not practice on Wednesday, as he continues to recover from a lingering heel issue he first experienced during the latter stages of training camp.

"(He's) still working through his heel situation there," head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday. "Again, we're trying to get him back on the grass as fast as possible. That's where he is."

When asked if there's a timeline for the veteran receiver, or whether it's a matter of pain tolerance, Eberflus said "It's the latter."

"It’s just working it day to day and see what it is day to day," Eberflus said. "Again we’re obviously wanting him to come back as fast as possible, but it’s got to be right for him."

It's still unknown whether or not Allen will be able to go for the Bears' Week 3 contest against the Colts in Indianapolis. He wasn't able to play during the team's 19-13 loss against the Texans during Week 2.

However, he still made an impact where he could during the game. Cameras from the Sunday Night Football game caught Allen coaching up Williams on the sideline.

The vet Keenan Allen coaching up the rookie Caleb Williams

