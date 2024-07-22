Here's what Aaron Rodgers really thinks about Caleb Williams and the new-look Bears

A win over Green Bay is a major goal for the Bears in 2024-25. And while Chicago's new-look offense offers as good a chance as any in recent years to get it done, besting Green Bay this season will be far from a slam dunk.

Aaron Rodgers gave his two cents about the current state of the rivalry on "Pardon My Take."

The New York Jets quarterback answered "Yeah, I do" when asked if he think Caleb Williams will be successful in the NFL but stopped short of saying the Bears' defense has what it takes to beat Jordan Love and his former team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I like [D'Andre] Swift, I like [Keenan] Allen, I like the receiver from Washington [Rome Odunze]," Rodgers said. And of course, you've still got DJ [Moore].

"I think that team is almost good enough to beat the Packers."

Aaron Rodgers talks about Caleb Williams and the new look Bears pic.twitter.com/oJnNU48JPx — Dave (@dave_bfr) July 22, 2024

The Bears haven't beaten the Packers since December 2018 and went 5-24 against Rodgers throughout his Green Bay tenure.

The Bears' opportunity to shift the rivalry will come when they host the Packers on Nov. 17 and in the season finale on Jan. 5 at Lambeau Field.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.