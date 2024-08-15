Here's what the Bears offered the Patriots for Matthew Judon, per report

After multiple reports confirmed Wednesday the Falcons traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Patriots for disgruntled edge rusher Matthew Judon, reports surfaced of the Bears' heavy interest in the pass rusher, too.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported there "were several teams interested in acquiring" Judon, including the Bears. The Bears were considered finalists in Judon's sweepstakes alongside the Falcons, as Chicago offered the Patriots their third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, also.

Phil reports the Bears also offered a third-round pick for Judon but the Patriots opted to take the Falcons’ pick for the 32-year-old edge rusher. https://t.co/T5vmn4LkB4 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 15, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Patriots opted for the Falcons' third-round pick over the Bears', a sign of New England's confidence in the Bears owning a better 2024 record than Atlanta. So while the Bears missed out on a potential game-changer opposite Montez Sweat, they were reassured of their upgraded, up-and-coming roster.

Still, the Bears' front office is actively seeking an edge rusher to pair across Sweat. An opposite-edge rusher has been the team's most glaring roster gap this offseason. But the Bears haven't done much to address it.

Most notably, they drafted Austin Booker in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to give them another body in the room. To his credit, Booker has shined thus far in the offseason, recording 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and five tackles during the team's preseason win over the Bills.

But there's no denying the guaranteed value Judon brings to an NFL roster. Judon has been named a Pro Bowler in four of the last five seasons. He combined for 28 sacks between the 2021-22 seasons. However, Judon, 32, tore his bicep last season, leaving him to play in just four games.

Due to contract disputes with the Patriots, Judon has been sitting out of training camp this offseason. Finally, the Patriots maximized what they could get in return for his services, taking Atlanta's third-round pick.

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons were also in the Sweat sweepstakes during the previous NFL trade deadline. The Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick to the Commanders in exchange for Sweat, inking him to a nearly $100 million extension upon arrival. The Falcons also reportedly attempted to trade for UCLA’s Laiatu Latu in the draft.

Atlanta has been seeking a pass-rusher for a while, previously trying to trade for Montez Sweat before last year’s trade deadline, then trying to trade up for UCLA’s Laiatu Latu in April’s draft.



Today, they acquire Matthew Judon from New England for a 3rd-round pick. https://t.co/Iu6GeLoRKU pic.twitter.com/HiaOBZKEnO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2024

Alas, the Falcons won this round of the edge rusher sweepstakes. That leaves the Bears still searching for an edge rusher. And they could use one. Over the past two seasons, the Bears have ranked last and second-to-last in team sacks, begging for improvement to their pass rush unit.

On Tuesday, Matt Eberflus mentioned the importance of having an elite pass rush to CBS Sports while praising Sweat.

MORE: Are the Bears searching for an edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat? Matt Eberflus hints at the idea

"He demands attention. That helps free up the other rushers," Eberflus said of Sweat. "That's so important to be able to do that (and) to have a guy like that. When you can have two, it's even better. And that's something we're searching to do here coming forward."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.