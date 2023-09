CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: A general view of the Walter Payton statue outside Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If you want to see the Bears' home opener at Soldier Field against the Packers on Sept. 10, you might have to break the bank to see it.

Tickets are not cheap for the Bears' Week 1 game against their most coveted rival.

Here are the cheapest tickets from multiple secondhand ticket websites for the Bears-Packers game.

Vivid seats: $231 -- Grandstand section 431

Ticketmaster: $250 -- Section 443, Row 35

SeatGeek: $252 -- Section 431, Row 31

StubHub: $227 -- Section 431, Row 31

