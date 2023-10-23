Here's when the Bears (and their fans) get a much-needed Bye Week

The first half of the season so far has been a whirlwind for the Chicago Bears.

A disastrous season-opener against the Packers followed by a humbling loss to Baker Mayfield, a butt-kicking in Kansas City in front of the world's biggest pop star and a heartbreaking loss at home to the lowly broncos led to questions about Justin Fields' future as Chicago's long-term quarterback. Off-the-field drama contributed to a tumultuous news cycle to start the season, as well.

Things were looking up after the Bears got their first win of the year in Week 5 in Washington and played a respectable game against the Vikings in Week 6 until Fields exited with an injury in the second half.

The Bears quickly learned that their starting quarterback, who had been finding his groove over the last two games, would be ruled out with a dislocated thumb against the Raiders in Week 7.

No sweat though. Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent was able to lead Chicago to victory in his first-career NFL start. Just like we all predicted.

To say the least, it's been a long-winded start to the year. Which begs the question: When do the Bears (and frankly, the fans) get a much-needed break?

The Bears will get a bye in Week 13, giving them plenty of time to prep for the Lions the following Sunday.

It's hard to predict where the team will be five weeks from now, with Fields' timeline for return largely up in the air as the team remains on track to avoid surgery and an injured reserve stint for the starting QB.

