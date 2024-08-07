Here's where part of DJ Moore's franchise-record contract extension is team-friendly

The Bears surprisingly signed wide receiver DJ Moore to a four-year contract extension worth $110 million --- the largest contract in franchise history.

With details of his deal emerging, here's the breakdown of his extension, per Spotrac.

Year Base Salary Guaranteed Salary Cap Hit 2024 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $7,200,000 2025 $20,650,000 $20,650,000 $24,900,000 2026 $23,485,000 $0 $28,500,000 2027 $23,485,000 $0 $28,500,000 2028 $23,485,000 $0 $28,500,000 2029 $23,485,000 $0 $24,500,000

Initially, Moore's cap hit for the 2024 season was just north of $16 million. Now, its decreased by $8.85 million down to $7.2 million. In 2025, the cap hit will increase by the same amount --- $8.85 million --- up to $24.9 million.

It's also interesting his salary isn't guaranteed past 2025. Moore will play without a guaranteed salary after the second season under the new contract. However, his contract has $82.635 million in injury guarantees, of which $66.6 million is a new guarantee, according to Over the Cap.

Moore's dead money is also an interesting piece of his contract. His dead money for the 2024 season equates to $43.6 million. In 2025, it goes down to $36.6 million, then $12 million in 2026, $ 8 million in 2027 and $4 million in 2029.

But the cap is the most team-friendly portion of his contract, as he only amounts to 2.8% of the Bears' cap in 2024. The maximum cap space Moore takes up with his contract is 10% in 2026.

Moore also receives a prorated signing bonus every year ($4 million), an annual per-game roster bonus starting in 2026 ($765,000) and an annual workout bonus ($250,000).

