Here's where the Bears picks are cemented in the 2024 NFL draft

The Bears, and the rest of the NFL, finish their season on Sunday.

With that, the draft order for the 2024 NFL draft is (almost) complete. But the Bears' picks are officially cemented. They will have the right to draft with the No. 1 and No. 9 picks.

The Bears earned the No. 1 pick from the Panthers' league-worst record. For themselves, the Bears' 7-9 record earned them the No. 9 pick in the draft. The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots officially hold the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively.

Here's the top 10 draft order for the 2024 NFL draft:

Chicago Bears (via Carolina) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets

Heading into Sunday's game against the Packers, the Bears had chances at picks 9, 11 and 12. Because of the loss, they earned the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft.

The big question remains about the No. 1 pick. What will the Bears do with the pick?

Like last season, the Bears could trade the pick down in the draft to recoup more draft assets and potential players. That would mean the Bears decided to continue forward with Justin Fields at quarterback. Or, the Bears could draft a quarterback, reset the contract clock, and let Fields loose.

Before the game, general manager Ryan Poles joined ESPN 1000 to talk about that very decision.

"We’re working from a position of strength and just going to continue to keep an open mind and look at all options. I’m excited for that opportunity," Poles said on ESPN 1000 pregame.

