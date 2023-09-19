Here's where the Bears stand in the national power rankings after Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

The Bears followed up their shortcomings from Week 1's home loss to the Packers with a road loss to the Buccaneers.

Following almost the same script --- to a less egregious degree --- the Bears emulated the offensive and defensive problems they pulled out for their season debut. Almost entirely across the board, the Bears failed to execute and earn a tally in the win column.

Certainly, after national outlets kicked them down the power rankings after a brutal loss to the Packers, I wouldn't expect any less this week. Especially after the final two possessions, which included two interceptions, one that was returned only a few yards for a touchdown by Shaq Barrett.

Anyways, here we go, into the flood again. Here are the power rankings after two weeks of Bears football. If you haven't already, check out NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Insider Josh Schrock and his power rankings.

Pre-Week 2 ranking: 30th

Post-Week 2 ranking: 30th

"So much for the idea that this offense would make big strides. That pick-six thrown by Justin Fields against the Bucs was terrible."

Pre-Week 2 ranking: 29th

Post-Week 2 ranking: 30th

"Bears general manager Ryan Poles expressed a desire to keep the 2020 second-round pick 'long term,' and it's evident for a defense predicated on takeaways that Chicago's brass wants to see the cornerback increase the number of interceptions and turnovers he generates before agreeing to an extension. Johnson has one career interception, which propelled him this offseason to focus his efforts on different ways to create more takeaways so he can show his impact beyond being a physical lockdown outside cornerback."

Pre-Week 2 ranking: 29th

Post-Week 2 ranking: 32nd (Ouch)

"I’m not convinced the Bears are going to pick first in another draft, but they have firmly earned this spot after two weeks of play. This was a team with a not-small amount of hype heading into Justin Fields’ pivotal third year, and I’ve seen next to nothing worth being excited about."

Pre-Week 2 ranking: 29th

Post-Week 2 ranking: 29th

"That's now 12 straight losses for the Bears, if you're scoring at home, and 16 losses in their 19 games with Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields together. The coach and quarterback are certainly not the only issues with this team -- anyone being honest should realize this. The Bears expected to be better this season, but there's no clear evidence of that yet. They've allowed the second-most points and are near the bottom of the passing-efficiency metrics (6.5 yards per attempt, three INTs, sack rate of 13.2%). It's Year 2 for Eberflus and Year 3 for Fields. They can turn things around. But will they?"

Pre-Week 2 ranking: 29th

Post-Week 2 ranking: 29th

"If your quarterback just got outdueled by Baker Mayfield, we think it’s time to start thinking about a new quarterback, but Chicago fans have been thinking about a new quarterback for a while now if they’re honest. Justin Fields is averaging 5.54 rushing yards per carry after contact through two weeks. Breece Hall is the only player in the league averaging more. That’s the only good news, and it’s not that good."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.