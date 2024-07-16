The Bears signed both rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze to their first NFL contracts on Tuesday, finalizing the Bears' 2024 NFL Draft class.

With that, they finalized the final, major pieces of their offseason additions. So, where does the Bears cap space stand after the signings? Here's a look at the numbers, via Spotrac.

The Bears currently have around $12.3 million in cap space, according to Spotrac's metrics. That gives them the 20th-most cap space in the NFL. That's a stark contrast from the days the Bears had Earth-shattering amounts of money in the form of $100 million last offseason.

It means the Bears are finally shaping up to be a competitive team. With the additions of Williams and Odunze, they complete an offense also highlighted by DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift.

As it stands, Williams' $7.1 million cap hit from his four-year, $39 million deal, stands as the 10th largest cap hit on the Bears. Odunze's Year 1 cap hit of $4.1 million slots as the 16th largest cap hit for the Bears' 2024 season.

It's unlikely the Bears will be active as rookies report to Bears training camp on Tuesday. Veterans report Friday and practice starts Saturday. This is the time when the Bears start gelling and molding together.

But, who knows, will they address the weak spot they have across from Montez Sweat on the opposite edge? I guess that's why they have $12 million left in cap space, right?

