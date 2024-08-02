Hilarious ‘Hard Knocks' clip surfaces during Bears' Hall of Fame game

During the Bears' preseason Hall of Fame game on Thursday against the Texans, a clip from the upcoming season of the Bears' "Hard Knocks" series played on the broadcast.

And the clip is hilarious. Check it out.

When Caleb revealed his signing bonus to the team 😭#HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears premieres August 6 on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/4csvbHmamM — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2024

It's NFL rookie tradition to perform some sort of act in front of the entire team during training camp. It's a tradition for rookie treatment during their first summer in the NFL. And it's usually a staple in the training camp versions of "Hard Knocks."

Part of that tradition (apparently) is announcing your signing bonus. And when Caleb Williams announced his $25.5 million signing bonus, the room went bezerk. Tyson Bagent's reaction has to be the funniest, especially since he's the undrafted, backup quarterback behind Williams.

The first episode of the Bears' "Hard Knocks" show premieres next Tuesday, Aug. 6.

