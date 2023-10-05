Trending

Breaking

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Dies at 80
NFL News

How many games have the Bears lost in a row?

It's a franchise record

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Bears are close to kicking off against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, let's look at what's at stake for them.

The Bears currently own a 14-game losing streak. It's the longest losing streak in franchise history and the longest active skid in the NFL.

The last time the Bears won was Oct. 24, 2022 --- nearly a calendar year from this writing. That win marked their Week 9 win over the New England Patriots amid a league-worst three-win season.

They'll have a chance to end that streak on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, the Bears activated Teven Jenkins. He spent the first four weeks on injured reserve with a leg injury.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported the team released Nathan Peterman as a corresponding move. As a byproduct of Jenkins' activation, the move made Tyson Bagent --- the undrafted Division-II rookie quarterback --- Justin Fields' understudy for the night.

Chase Claypool will not play on Thursday night, too. The Bears will make the wide receiver a healthy inactive for the second straight game in a row. He will stay at home for the game, as he has not been in the Bears' building this week.

Bears News

Dick Butkus 19 mins ago

Read: Bears Chairman George McCaskey's statement on death of Dick Butkus

Chase Claypool 27 mins ago

Ryan Poles bids farewell to Chase Claypool: ‘I wish him luck'

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us