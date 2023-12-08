Trending
How Mitch Trubisky, Steelers are helping Bears secure 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Bears owe their former quarterback a big, fat "thank you."

The Pittsburgh Steelers' last two games against the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots had major implications for the Bears, who are competing for the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick by way of the Carolina Panthers.

With Mitch Trubisky in for an injured Kenny Pickett the last two weeks, the Steelers' dropped back-to-back games against two of the worst teams in the league, putting both the Cardinals and Patriots two games above the 1-11 Panthers in the standings. That two-game cushion will be crucial in helping the Bears' secure the No. 1 pick.

In those two games, Trubisky completed 63.5% of his passes for 307 total yards and two touchdowns.

Of course, fans in Chicago have taken the opportunity to thank Trubisky for his services.

