How much it costs to attend a Bears game, and how they compare to rest of NFL

The NFL season has finally arrived, and a new ranking shows how much you’ll have to spend to bring your family to a Chicago Bears game this season.

The ranking was compiled by Bookies.com, and shows the cost of tickets, as well as drinks and food, at all 30 NFL stadiums.

The final number includes the cost of the cheapest ticket to a game, multiplied by four. Parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs are then added into the mix.

For the Bears, that totals out to $713.80, just six dollars more than the same items at a Green Bay Packers game.

The Bears dropped three spots in this year’s ranking, according to the website.

The most expensive NFL gameday experience for a family of four can be found in Las Vegas, with Raiders games running at nearly $1,400 for a family of four.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills occupy the next three spots.

In the No. 5 position is an NFC North rival of the Bears, as a family-of-four can take in a Detroit Lions game for an average of $855.10.

Beer prices at Lions games are very reasonable, at $10 for two drinks, but hot dogs prices are on the high side, running $26 for four.

Fans willing to make a drive can get a good deal at an Indianapolis Colts game, as they have the second-lowest average price for fans at $324.11 for a family of four.

The NFL average according to the website is $646.88.

