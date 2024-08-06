How rookie Rome Odunze is learning from Keenan Allen, DJ Moore every day at Bears practice

Most rookie wide receivers selected at the top of any given NFL Draft enter their respective teams with high expectations to elevate that team's offense.

But Rome Odunze, despite being drafted No. 9 with the Bears, doesn't shoulder the same expectations.

"I think it has its advantages and disadvantages. But for me, I think it's perfect," Odunze said of his role. "Being able to learn from the veteran wide receivers in the room and have that room as a whole where there's just so many guys in there that are hungry to go out there and make a play. Any given down, someone can go out there and shine. I think that's the way we approach the game."

Odunze comes into the Bears, at best, as the third option on the team's offense. Before drafting Odunze, the Bears acquired DJ Moore via trade for the 2023 No. 1 pick and Keenan Allen last March for a fourth-round pick. Not to mention, they also have Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett and D'Andre Swift highlighting a strong backfield.

The Bears have a lot of options for their offense, which is great for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in games. But it's also invaluable for Odunze to sit behind and learn from the elite veterans the Bears have, too.

"I think I just try and take in every route that they run and what they see on different coverages," Odunze said of Allen and Moore. "They're probably annoyed with me with all the things that I ask them about. I try to gain as much information as I can that's possible. Sometimes I look back and I'm like 'Man, I'm not even gonna ask a question about that.' Whatever he did right there, that's something special for him.

"And that's one thing you garner, too, sometimes I watch Keenan and sometimes I watch DJ and they do things I'm like "OK, I don't know if that's in my playbook.' I'm gonna have to figure out a different way to get the route done because they're special in that way. They have such unique traits to be able to do so many different things and they're comfortability to get open on any given route. Just learning those things and learning the different nuances that they do within a route and catching the ball I try to emulate. I've kinda found my own style within that as well."

Odunze's humble attitude aside, Allen told reporters he and the rookie converse almost daily about different nuances of their respective games. They bounce ideas back and forth. Allen also watches his routes and gives him pointers.

But, according to the 11-year veteran, the Bears don't have too much they have to teach him.

"He's polished. You don't have to teach him how to play receiver," Allen said of Odunze. "He came in and he knows how to play the game. He was well-coached in college, obviously. All he has to do is learn the offense versus learning how to get lined up, release, and do this. But he already knows how to do that, so give him the play and watch him work."

Is Odunze better than most rookies Allen's worked with in his career?

"Absolutely, myself included," Allen declared.

Odunze has most of the physical traits a team could want in a rookie receiver. He's quick, but he also has a large frame at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. He has a knack for 50-50 balls, he's explosive off his release and has strong hands, too.

But the mental side of his game --- the way Odunze can pick up things quickly and analyze the game is almost more attractive. The way he's able to explain what makes Allen a top-tier receiver is impressive.

Observe:

"Him moving around at his size is crazy," Odunze said of Allen. "His explosiveness, his agility, his route deception, his speed deception, his acceleration. All of those different nuances within the route, he's mastered it. It's so many subtle things within a route that he does that it takes a very keen eye to even notice the things that he's doing.

"And, obviously, no one's figured it out because they still can't guard him. One of the most impressive things is his cuts, too. He can cut on his outside foot. He can cut on his inside foot. He's staying off the grass and is able to maintain his balance every single time. I think that's something that's very unique to him."

There's no telling how involved Odunze will be in the Bears' offense his rookie season. As aforementioned, the Bears have a plethora of options, not only in the passing game but in their run game, too. Expectations should be tempered, given the crowd of talent in the offense.

But that's OK with Odunze. He's excited to be a part of potentially one of the most damaging wide receiver corps in the league.

"For me, I like to play with the cards that I was dealt. And I feel I was dealt a pretty good hand in this situation," Odunze said.

