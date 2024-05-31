How to watch ‘Hard Knocks': Everything to know about Bears' version

The Bears announced their participation in this offseason's version of "Hard Knocks" alongside the NFL, NFL Films and Max on Thursday.

They will become the 18th team to participate in the notorious NFL documentary. This appearance will mark the first ever for the franchise, too.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bears on "Hard Knocks."

What is "Hard Knocks"?

"Hard Knocks" is an NFL-centric documentary that follows an NFL team during its respective training camp, gaining unprecedented access and captivating storylines to share in a season-long documentary form.

Since its initial success, they've created different versions of the documentary, including an "offseason" version of the documentary focused on the New York Giants; it will debut on July 2.

They've also executed four consecutive "in-season" documentaries. This season, the in-season version will feature an entire division.

How to watch "Hard Knocks"

"Hard Knocks" will air on HBO and stream on Max.

When will the Bears debut on "Hard Knocks"?

The first episode of the Bears' version of "Hard Knocks" will air at 8 p.m. (CT) on Aug. 6.

How were the Bears selected for "Hard Knocks"?

NFL teams rarely, if even, opt to volunteer to participate in the documentary. Many NFL teams view the documentary as a distraction to their offseason tasks because of the incredible access the documentary earns.

Because of the general apathy, the NFL crafted three-pronged criteria allowing them to force a team into participation. Here are the criteria:

The team hasn't appeared on the documentary in the last 10 years

The team does not have a new head coach

The team hasn't made the playoffs in either of the last two seasons

The Bears, along with the Saints and Broncos, qualified for the criteria. Of those three teams, it's inarguable the Bears' offseason moves and inclining success attracted HBO into being the subject of the show.

How many teams have done "Hard Knocks"?

To date, 16 teams have participated in some form of "Hard Knocks." Once the Giants' version is officially out, they will become the 17th team to participate, and the Bears will be the 18th.

Here are all the teams who have participated in "Hard Knocks." (Italicized teams are those are scheduled to participate but have yet to air.)

Year Team Version 2001 Baltimore Ravens Training Camp 2002 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2007 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp 2008 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2009 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2010 New York Jets Training Camp 2012 Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2013 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp 2015 Houston Texans Training Camp 2016 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2018 Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2019 Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders Training Camp 2020 Los Angeles Chargers and Rams Training Camp 2021 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2021 Indianapolis Colts In-Season 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp 2022 Arizona Cardinals In-Season 2023 New York Jets Training Camp 2023 Miami Dolphins In-Season 2024 New York Giants Offseason 2024 Chicago Bears Training Camp

