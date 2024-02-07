How to watch Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announcement

The end of the NFL season means it's time to recognize the standout players, coaches and moments from 2023.

That's exactly what will happen at the 2024 NFL Honors, where the league's brightest stars come together for an awards show before Super Bowl 58.

The NFL Honors is an awards show held after each season. Just like the Oscars or Grammys, a variety of awards will be handed out before a star-studded audience with a celebrity host.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bears fans have a reason to tune in, as a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that Steve "Mongo" McMichael will be announced as a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee at this year's ceremony. The Sun-Times reported that legendary Bears' returner Devin Hester and nine-time Pro Bowler Julius Peppers have been elected into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, as well.

Here's everything you need to know:

When are they?

The 13th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. CT.

How to watch

The show will air live on CBS and NFL Network. It will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ and NFL+.

Where are they held?

The 2024 NFL Honors will take place at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, the same location as Super Bowl LVIII.

Who is hosting?

Keegan-Michael Key, an Emmy-winning actor, will host the 2024 NFL Honors. Key previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2022.

Other former hosts include Alec Baldwin (2012-14), Seth Meyers (2015), Conan O'Brien (2016), Rob Riggle (2018), Steve Harvey (2019-21) and Kelly Clarkson (2023).

What awards are given out?

Over 20 individuals will be recognized with awards at NFL Honors, from MVP to Fan of the Year. Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced after 15 finalists were revealed in December.

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celebration of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

NFL Fan of the Year

Sounds of the Season

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.