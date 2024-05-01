Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over, with the Bears headlining the event by drafting Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, the team looks towards the rest of the offseason leading up to the 2024-25 season.

Here are the important dates to remember for the offseason.

Schedule Release

There is no set date for the NFL's schedule release. But we can expect it to happen at some point in early May. Last year, the NFL and its teams announced their schedules on May 11.

Rookie Minicamp

The Bears will hold rookie minicamp for their 2024 NFL Draft class between May 10-11.

In the draft, the Bears selected Caleb Williams (No. 1), Rome Odunze (No. 9), Kiran Amegadjie (No. 75), Tory Taylor (No. 122) and Austin Booker (No. 144).

OTA Offseason Workouts

Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

For the Bears, OTAs take place from May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, and May 31.

Mandatory Minicamp

The Bears will hold their last official practice before training camp between June 4-6.

Training Camp

The Bears will return to Halas Hall for training camp some time in mid-July. Dates have yet to be announced. Because the Bears play the Texans in the preseason Hall of Fame game, they will report earlier than most teams.

First Offseason Game

As aforementioned, the Bears will face the Texas in this year's Hall of Fame preseason game. The game takes place on August 1.

