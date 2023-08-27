Insider slams door on Jonathan Taylor-to-Bears rumors

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been given permission to seek a trade, but it doesn’t appear that he is going to be heading to the Windy City.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, appearing on ESPN 1000 with Peggy Kusinski and Dionne Miller, emphatically slammed the door on a Bears-Taylor union, which had been floated this week.

“They’re not in on Jonathan Taylor,” he said.

Schefter went through a variety of angles on the story, but his ultimate takeaway was that the Bears will not be involved in the trade talks with the Colts.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have made overtures to the Colts in regards to a Taylor trade, and the Denver Broncos have also expressed interest.

In recent days, multiple reports had linked the Bears to the Colts, citing their salary cap space and draft pick capital, but Schefter and others have since pushed back on those rumors.

“All I can tell you is the Bears won’t be trading for Jonathan Taylor,” he said.

The Colts have set a deadline of Tuesday to receive offers for Taylor, according to multiple reports, but it is unclear how things will play out if a deal is not set in place by that date.

For the Bears, they currently have a full running back room, with hopes that Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman can combine to provide some impact rushing this season.

Of course, the team also has Justin Fields, who broke out last season largely on the strength of his running ability.

