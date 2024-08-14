Is ‘Hard Knocks' on streaming? Many fans having trouble watching the show

Fans are now able to stream the second episode of "Hard Knocks" on Max streaming after initial difficulty. The streaming had initial delays, but Max uploaded the episode around 9:15 p.m. (CT).

Ladies and gentlemen… #HardKnocks is LIVE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 14, 2024

The second episode of the Bears' "Hard Knocks" series played live on cable on HBO at 8 p.m. (CT), when it was slated to air for the first time.

But fans attempting to watch through the Max streaming application couldn't say the same at 8 p.m. (CT) when the episode was supposed to be uploaded to the streaming service.

Because of technical issues on Max's end, many fans struggled to stream the second episode on Max. The episode didn't initially appear in the "Hard Knocks" catalog, leaving many fans in distress.

However, Max provided this new update before finally uploading the episode.

There is a delay for tonight's episode of #HardKnocks: Training Camp with the @ChicagoBears on Max. The episode will be available soon. — Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) August 14, 2024

WHY ISNT MY HBO SHOWING HARD KNOCKS pic.twitter.com/8g3nGqlCl9 — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) August 14, 2024

Anyone else with HBO Max unable to stream Hard Knocks? — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 14, 2024

This Hard Knocks (on cable) is great right now — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 14, 2024

WHERE IS HARD KNOCKS #HBODown pic.twitter.com/NHt3RGHSKi — Let Ryan Poles Eat (@POLESPLSEAT) August 14, 2024

