Trending
NFL News

Jaguars sign former Bears defensive end Rasheem Green

The Jaguars signed him to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Jaguars announced they signed former Bears defensive end Rasheem Green on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Green is signing a one-year contract.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bears signed Green, 27, in April 2023 to help fill the gaps in their pass rush unit. With the Bears, he played all 17 games, recording two sacks, 15 tackles and five quarterback hits.

Initially drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Green played the first four seasons of his NFL career in Seattle with the Seahawks. There, he recorded 13.5 sacks over four years with the team.

He signed with the Texans in 2022 before signing with the Bears in the subsequent offseason.

Bears News

NFL News 18 mins ago

Bears' Hall of Fame game preview: Schedule, TV options, players, importance

DJ Moore 1 hour ago

Here's where Bears cap space stands after signing DJ Moore to a franchise-record contract

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us