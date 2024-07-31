The Jaguars announced they signed former Bears defensive end Rasheem Green on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Green is signing a one-year contract.

We have signed DE Rasheem Green, DE Raymond Johnson, and LB Tanner Muse.



We have waived DE Andre Carter and LB Trey Kiser. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 30, 2024

Jaguars are signing free-agent defensive end Rasheem Green to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2024

The Bears signed Green, 27, in April 2023 to help fill the gaps in their pass rush unit. With the Bears, he played all 17 games, recording two sacks, 15 tackles and five quarterback hits.

Initially drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Green played the first four seasons of his NFL career in Seattle with the Seahawks. There, he recorded 13.5 sacks over four years with the team.

He signed with the Texans in 2022 before signing with the Bears in the subsequent offseason.

